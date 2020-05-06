Paris to turn over more streets to bikes post-lockdown

Some of the busiest traffic arteries in Paris will be reserved for cyclists in a bid to limit crowds on public transport when France begins lifting its coronavirus lockdown next week, the city's mayor said.

“In total, 50km of lanes normally used by cars will be reserved for bicycles,” Anne Hidalgo told the Parisien newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

She also said another 30 streets would be made pedestrian-only, “in particular around schools to avoid groups of people”.

The mayor had already announced last week that the Rue de Rivoli, the main east-west thoroughfare through the heart of the French capital, would be only for bikes starting May 11.

Other streets will include the Boulevard Saint-Michel in the Left Bank's Saint-Germain neighbourhood, and the express tunnel under the chaotic roundabout at the Arc de Triomphe.

Many Paris suburbs have also announced plans for new bike lanes, hoping to reduce pressure on heavily used commuter trains and buses as well as the Paris metro, where many seats will now be off-limits to keep people apart.