Aiways to launch with smart shock-resistant battery packs

Keen to draw attention to its official arrival in Europe later this year, Chinese car maker Aiways has presented a particularly innovative electric battery, which features a “sandwich” structure. The new battery pack is designed to reduce the risk of safety incidents, especially in the event of a collision.

The power pack is distinguished by the addition of an isolation layer between the battery module and the cooling plate. This physical separation of dry and wet areas prevents, among other things, coolant from entering the battery module in the event of leakage caused by a substantial impact.

The proprietary battery management system uses advanced algorithms to accurately monitor the battery's level of charge and also boasts an advanced deep-learning capability, which enables it to accurately predict energy expenditure based on the automobile owner's driving habits.

The new batteries will equip the U5, which is due to launch on the European market in the summer of 2020. The all-electric SUV will be made available in a European version, which is not expected to differ much from the one on sale in China. The Aiways U5 features a 140kW motor and an estimated range of over 400km.