news

China car sales rose in April, ending almost two years of decline

07 May 2020 - 13:56 By Reuters
An employee wearing a protective mask wipes a vehicle on display inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, China, on April 6. Across the world's biggest car market, sales have been picking up since early February, albeit from almost zero.
An employee wearing a protective mask wipes a vehicle on display inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, China, on April 6. Across the world's biggest car market, sales have been picking up since early February, albeit from almost zero.
Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images

Vehicle sales in China likely rose in April from a year earlier, its top auto industry body said on Thursday - ending almost two years of declines and signalling that the world's biggest car market is recovering from the coronavirus shock.

April's sales of 2 million units likely rose 0.9% from a year earlier, and 39.8% from March, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a post on its official WeChat account.

It added that its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

A gain in April would be the first rise in auto sales in China after 21 straight months of decline as the world's second-largest economy slowed.

Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds

US car maker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating the world's biggest auto market has ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Still, the association expects vehicle sales in January-April to fall 32.1% on-year to 5.67 million units, after the government rolled out tough restrictions early in the year to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Many of those curbs on people's movement have been rolled back in the past two months, allowing would-be buyers to visit showrooms again, while some local governments are offering incentives to revive car sales.

The association is expected to announce final April industry sales figures on May 11.

China has become one ray for hope for car makers, including Volkswagen and General Motors, as the global auto industry has been badly hit by the pandemic.

Companies from Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd to US automaker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April in recent days.

READ MORE:

Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market

Demand for cheaper, secondhand vehicles rises as Covid-19 restrictions batter disposable income
Motoring
4 hours ago

Volkswagen to convert PE plant into temporary Covid-19 medical facility

To assist local and provincial government in providing care to Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay, Volkswagen SA has made its Port Elizabeth ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan to retrench further in new plan to focus on US, Japan and China

Nissan Motor Co Ltd will pull back from Europe and elsewhere to focus on the United States, China and Japan under a plan that represents a new ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. How car dealerships plan to operate post-lockdown Features
  2. Dealers still don't know whether they're allowed to sell cars news
  3. Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales news
  4. Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open Features
  5. Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown news

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X