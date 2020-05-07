China car sales rose in April, ending almost two years of decline

Vehicle sales in China likely rose in April from a year earlier, its top auto industry body said on Thursday - ending almost two years of declines and signalling that the world's biggest car market is recovering from the coronavirus shock.

April's sales of 2 million units likely rose 0.9% from a year earlier, and 39.8% from March, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a post on its official WeChat account.

It added that its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

A gain in April would be the first rise in auto sales in China after 21 straight months of decline as the world's second-largest economy slowed.