news

Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds

07 May 2020 - 09:49 By Reuters
Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) - have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating that the world's biggest car market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.
Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) - have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating that the world's biggest car market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.
Image: Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

US car maker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating that the world's biggest auto market has started its recovery from coronavirus-induced lows.

Ford's main joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd sold 20,465 vehicles in April, up 38.3% from the same period a year earlier, Changan said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC), in which Ford owns a stake, said in a filing on Thursday that it sold 28,028 vehicles in April, up 7.8%. JMC sells Ford-branded sport-utility vehicles and vans as well as JMC-branded commercial vehicles.

Ford's China sales fell 34.9% to 88,770 vehicles in January-March. During that time, the government imposed restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led to more than 4,000 deaths in world's second-biggest economy.

China's overall first-quarter vehicle sales fell 42%.

The two Chinese ventures of Ford rival General Motors Co also reported double-digit growth in April, when many of the government's movement restrictions were relaxed.

MORE

Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown

Under relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that took effect from May 1, the local motor industry this week started emerging from its weeks-long ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

SA's auto industry ambitions under huge threat from coronavirus

The expansion of South Africa's auto industry is central to the government's economic development strategy but the coronavirus crisis has forced car ...
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes

BMW lowered the outlook for the profitability of its automotive division, citing worse-than-expected demand which has been impacted by global ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How car dealerships plan to operate post-lockdown Features
  2. Dealers still don't know whether they're allowed to sell cars news
  3. Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales news
  4. Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open Features
  5. REVIEW | 2020 Kia Seltos is a grocery-getter with oomph Reviews

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X