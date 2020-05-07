news

Wolf Lubricants now available in SA

07 May 2020 - 16:18 By Motoring Reporter
Wolf Lubricants are now available at Goldwagen outlets.
Wolf Lubricants are now available at Goldwagen outlets.
Image: Supplied

Have you ever heard of Wolf? I must admit that I haven't. I am aware of many oil manufacturers but Wolf is certainly not one of them. Anyway, it turns out that this Belgium-based company has been involved in the production and supply of lubricant products and additive technologies for over 60 years.

Dig a little deeper and you'll discover that they have over 130 OE approvals from the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Ford — not to be sniffed at. They also happen to be an official partner of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). 

Why do I bring this up? Well it was announced on Thursday that Wolf Lubricants will now be distributed exclusively by Goldwagen’s retail outlets throughout Southern Africa, including SA, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Botswana.

“It was clear from the word 'go' that the partnership made complete sense,” says João Da Costa, CEO of Goldwagen. “With both our companies being family owned and with motoring in our blood, we were quick to arrive at a common understanding.

“At Goldwagen we pride ourselves on our no-compromise approach towards offering quality products, service, and expertise. Wolf’s reputation in these areas meant we knew we would be bringing on-board more than just a supplier but a long-term global partner with a local approach.”

“Moreover, the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), of which Wolf Lubricants is an official partner, will be hosting one of its rounds in Kenya next year. We believe this will further help to raise brand awareness and will additionally demonstrate the highest levels of quality and performance found in Wolf Lubricants to the African continent.”

MORE

Toyota helps taxi industry curb Covid-19 with 65,000 litres of sanitiser

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) is spending more than R10m to assist the local taxi industry in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

China car sales rose in April, ending almost two years of decline

Vehicle sales in China likely rose in April from a year earlier, its top auto industry body said on Thursday, ending almost two years of declines and ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market

Demand for cheaper, secondhand vehicles rises as Covid-19 restrictions batter disposable income
Motoring
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. How car dealerships plan to operate post-lockdown Features
  2. Dealers still don't know whether they're allowed to sell cars news
  3. Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales news
  4. Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open Features
  5. Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown news

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X