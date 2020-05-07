Wolf Lubricants now available in SA

Have you ever heard of Wolf? I must admit that I haven't. I am aware of many oil manufacturers but Wolf is certainly not one of them. Anyway, it turns out that this Belgium-based company has been involved in the production and supply of lubricant products and additive technologies for over 60 years.

Dig a little deeper and you'll discover that they have over 130 OE approvals from the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Ford — not to be sniffed at. They also happen to be an official partner of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Why do I bring this up? Well it was announced on Thursday that Wolf Lubricants will now be distributed exclusively by Goldwagen’s retail outlets throughout Southern Africa, including SA, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Botswana.

“It was clear from the word 'go' that the partnership made complete sense,” says João Da Costa, CEO of Goldwagen. “With both our companies being family owned and with motoring in our blood, we were quick to arrive at a common understanding.

“At Goldwagen we pride ourselves on our no-compromise approach towards offering quality products, service, and expertise. Wolf’s reputation in these areas meant we knew we would be bringing on-board more than just a supplier but a long-term global partner with a local approach.”

“Moreover, the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), of which Wolf Lubricants is an official partner, will be hosting one of its rounds in Kenya next year. We believe this will further help to raise brand awareness and will additionally demonstrate the highest levels of quality and performance found in Wolf Lubricants to the African continent.”