news

China car sales mark first gain in almost two years as virus curbs ease

11 May 2020 - 11:14 By Reuters
An employee wearing a protective mask and gloves looks over the display floor inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Monday, April 6 2020. Across China, the world's biggest car market, vehicle sales have been picking up since early February, albeit from almost zero.
An employee wearing a protective mask and gloves looks over the display floor inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Monday, April 6 2020. Across China, the world's biggest car market, vehicle sales have been picking up since early February, albeit from almost zero.
Image: Bloomberg / Getty Images

China's monthly car sales rose for the first time in almost two years in April, industry data showed, as more customers visited showrooms after the economy began to open up and authorities loosened coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Car sales in April hit 2.07 million units in the world's biggest car market, up 4.4% from a year earlier, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country's largest auto industry association.

This follows a 43% drop in March and a sharper 79% plunge in February as the pandemic pummelled car demand. Monthly car sales in China last rose in June 2018.

The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold fell for a tenth straight month to 72,000 units, the data showed. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

The global car industry has been hit hard by the health crisis, but there is growing optimism of improvement in business in China as the country has largely contained the outbreak and started easing lockdown measures.

Volkswagen reported positive China sales in April, while General Motors' China ventures saw double-digit year-on-year growth last month.

MORE

Amid lockdown dispute, Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla out of California

Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programmes to Texas or Nevada from ...
Motoring
1 day ago

China car sales rose in April, ending almost two years of decline

Vehicle sales in China likely rose in April from a year earlier, its top auto industry body said on Thursday, ending almost two years of declines and ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ford's China ventures saw sales growth in April as market rebounds

US car maker Ford Motor Co's two ventures in China have reported year-on-year sales growth for April, indicating the world's biggest auto market has ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Amid lockdown dispute, Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla out of California news
  2. Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market news
  3. How car dealerships plan to operate post-lockdown Features
  4. Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open Features
  5. Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown news

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X