PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

11 May 2020 - 12:55
Geoff Biermann (left) and Terence Tracey (right) on the road.
Geoff Biermann (left) and Terence Tracey (right) on the road.
Image: Terence Tracey

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman Imp - an adventure that many of us can only dream of.

Tracey reveals why he did it, what he encountered along the way and what it felt like to finally reach his destination. Not one to be missed!

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

The Hillman Imp arrives in the UK after its 14,000km trek through Africa.
The Hillman Imp arrives in the UK after its 14,000km trek through Africa.
Image: Supplied

Terence Tracey and Geoff Biermann drove this Hillman Imp from Johannesburg through three continents to Coventry in England between March and May 2013.

