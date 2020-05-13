news

Car dealers open, but licence centres will start operating only from June 1

Fikile Mbalula offers 30-day leeway for expired learner’s licences, driving licences and licence disks

13 May 2020 - 18:01 By Denis Droppa
A 30-day leeway is provided for those whose learner’s licences, driving licences and/or licence disks have expired during the lockdown.
Image: Denis Droppa

While you are now allowed to buy vehicles again, you aren’t able to license or register them yet as driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) and vehicle testing stations (VTCs) will start reopening to the public only from June 1.

Noting the confusion around the opening of licence and testing facilities after the announcement that car dealers were allowed to open their doors again from Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said driving schools are permitted to operate under level 4 of the lockdown and have been doing so since May 1.

DLTCs and VTSs will, however open to the public only from June 1, provided they are ready to do so under strict Covid-19 health guidelines. Currently they are open to staff so that they can prepare the facilities.

“The criteria for operations to resume include deep sanitisation of the centres, adequate social distancing mechanisms and the procurement of sufficient personal protective equipment for staff,” said Mbalula.

This means that some facilities may open after June 1. The DLTCs and VTSs will not resume operations simultaneously but on a staggered and gradual basis, with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to conduct their state of readiness assessment.

Mbalula said a 30-day leeway is provided for those whose learner’s licences, driving licences and/or licence disks have expired.

“However, since the issue of expired licences is linked to the resumption of services at DLTCs and VTSs, the start date of the 30-day grace period has not yet been announced,” he said.

A further direction will be given to announce when the grace period will commence.

All learner’s licences, driving licences and licence disks that expired 21 days before the lockdown or during the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of the 30-day grace period.

