news

Motorised British wheelbarrow aims to set world speed record

13 May 2020 - 08:43 By Reuters
Kevin Nicks, the driver of the Fastest Shed which broke the 100mph mark, sits in the vehicle after his run in the annual UK, European and World land speed event organised by Straightliners, at Pendine Sands, Wales. Nicks now aims to build the world's fastest motorised wheelbarrow.
Kevin Nicks, the driver of the Fastest Shed which broke the 100mph mark, sits in the vehicle after his run in the annual UK, European and World land speed event organised by Straightliners, at Pendine Sands, Wales. Nicks now aims to build the world's fastest motorised wheelbarrow.
Image: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

The creator of the world's fastest shed has turned his hand to another niche mode of transport: a motorised wheelbarrow built on a zero budget during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain.

Kevin Nicks, a 57-year-old former gardener from Oxfordshire, said he was aiming to set a Guinness world speed record on the “Barrow of Speed” once the pandemic had passed.

More immediately, however, he said the wheelbarrow showed what was possible with limited access to materials, a positive attitude and some creativity.

“I set myself a challenge to build a machine on zero budget because for some people money is tight,” he said.

“Somebody donated a moped which wasn't running and I got that running. Everything else was just scraps and bits and pieces I had around.

“Now I have built this amazing machine which has actually turned out far better than I thought — it is such fun.”

Nicks, who rides the barrow standing on a rear platform, said he would contact Guinness World Records about an attempt to set a speed record when the pandemic was over, most likely at Elvington airfield in Yorkshire, north England.

“It'll be quite fun seeing that go down the runway doing around 40mph (65km/h) an hour,” he said. “And believe me, standing up, 40mph is pretty fast enough.”

Nicks built the world's fastest shed in 2015 and three years later it reached 101.5mph (163.34km/h) at Pendine Sands in Wales.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Just a couple of cars I should have bought but stupidly didn't

Regrets. Whenever I take time out to replay the last 10 or so years my life I can come up with many. Things I should have done and things I didn't
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Why we shouldn't be burying dashboard buttons just yet

Modern car infotainment is very distracting, and old-school analogue controls can still play a crucial safety role
Motoring
2 weeks ago

How to meet motor industry CEOs in your slippers

Business casual takes on a new meaning under lockdown.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  2. Job losses and salary cuts force car buyers to look down-market news
  3. Industry survey reveals which car brand has the best salespeople Features
  4. Amid lockdown dispute, Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla out of California news
  5. Public transport now allowed from 5am to 7pm, says Fikile Mbalula news

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X