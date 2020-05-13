Motorised British wheelbarrow aims to set world speed record

The creator of the world's fastest shed has turned his hand to another niche mode of transport: a motorised wheelbarrow built on a zero budget during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain.

Kevin Nicks, a 57-year-old former gardener from Oxfordshire, said he was aiming to set a Guinness world speed record on the “Barrow of Speed” once the pandemic had passed.

More immediately, however, he said the wheelbarrow showed what was possible with limited access to materials, a positive attitude and some creativity.

“I set myself a challenge to build a machine on zero budget because for some people money is tight,” he said.

“Somebody donated a moped which wasn't running and I got that running. Everything else was just scraps and bits and pieces I had around.

“Now I have built this amazing machine which has actually turned out far better than I thought — it is such fun.”

Nicks, who rides the barrow standing on a rear platform, said he would contact Guinness World Records about an attempt to set a speed record when the pandemic was over, most likely at Elvington airfield in Yorkshire, north England.

“It'll be quite fun seeing that go down the runway doing around 40mph (65km/h) an hour,” he said. “And believe me, standing up, 40mph is pretty fast enough.”

Nicks built the world's fastest shed in 2015 and three years later it reached 101.5mph (163.34km/h) at Pendine Sands in Wales.