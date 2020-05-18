news

French plan to help automotive sector due within 15 days, says Le Maire

18 May 2020 - 11:18 By Reuters
The French government is already working on a package of state-guaranteed loans for carmaker Renault, which is 15% owned by the state.
Image: Renault

France is hoping to announce a plan within 15 days to help the country's automotive sector, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus, finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Monday.

Le Maire said the French government also hoped to announce a plan to help the country's aeronautics sector by July 1.

The government is already working on a roughly 5-billion euros (about R100,131,526,000) package of state-guaranteed loans for carmaker Renault, which is 15% owned by the state.

