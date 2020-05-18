Cargumentative
PODCAST | Iconic cars that don't live up to the hype
18 May 2020 - 16:54
The band is back together! In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu to talk about what's been happening in the motoring world over the last two weeks.
They also chat about meeting their heroes: cars that they long held in high regard and finally got a chance to drive.
