PODCAST | Iconic cars that don't live up to the hype

18 May 2020 - 16:54 By Motoring Reporter
The Lamborghini Countach S.
Image: Supplied

​The band is back together! In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu to talk about what's been happening in the motoring world over the last two weeks.

They also chat about meeting their heroes: cars that they long held in high regard and finally got a chance to drive. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

