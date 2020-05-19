Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products - but car makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.

With economies reeling from lockdowns to curb the virus, the sharpest plunge in oil prices in two decades has slashed the cost of filling up a tank of fuel, eroding some of the incentive to make the switch to cleaner fuels.

Looking ahead, cuts in capital spending forced upon energy companies as their revenues crumble could tighten supply enough to cause a spike in oil prices, making electric vehicles more attractive just as car makers ramp up production, analysts say.

"We think this will lead to a tipping point, accelerating the switch to electric vehicles in many more countries around 2023-24," Per Magnus Nysveen, senior partner at Rystad Energy, a consultancy in Oslo, told Reuters.

"We will start to see that this starts to dig into global oil demand in a very significant way."