Driving without fear in bulletproof cars

An R4 rifle round travels at 980m a second, which equates to 3,500km/h.

It’s hard to believe there is glass capable of stopping such a bullet, until you see the array of shot-up car windows displayed in the entrance hall of Armormax which did just that. Some of the windows were used for demonstrations while others saved lives in actual hijacking attempts.

One of the “demo” windows had been shot so many times the cracked glass resembled a snowy winter scene.

“We kept shooting at it to see how much it could take, and eventually we got penetration after about the 90th shot,” says Grant Anderson, MD of Armormax.

Driving without fear is what he’s selling.

The ballistic glass and body armour of the high-grade “B6” protection will stop high-powered rifle bullets, while the “B4” package will provide protection from hand guns up to a .44 Magnum.

It’s about saving lives, and Anderson is so confident in his product that he has sat inside his bulletproofed cars while they were being shot at. See the YouTube video here: