Trump visits Michigan Ford plant, does not wear mask

Surrounded by Ford executives who were wearing masks, Trump told reporters he had put one on out of the view of cameras.

“I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said.

When asked if Trump was told it was acceptable not to wear a mask in the plant, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, “It's up to him”.

“Honestly I think I look better in a mask,” Trump added jokingly.

Trump, a Republican seeking re-election on November 3, has urged states to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions so the battered US economy can recover, even as public health experts warn that premature relaxation of restrictions could lead to a second wave of infections.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a potential vice presidential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is facing a backlash from some critics against her stay-at-home orders in a state hit hard by the last recession. Trump has encouraged anti-lockdown protests against Whitmer held in Michigan's capital.

Whitmer, whose state has been hit by devastating floods, on Thursday moved to further reopen Michigan's economy through a series of executive orders.

Trump on Thursday pledged federal support to help with the “very bad” dam breaks in Michigan. Rising floodwaters have displaced thousands of residents near the city of Midland.

Whitmer spoke with Trump on Wednesday.

“I made the case that, you know, we all have to be on the same page here. We've got to stop demonising one another and really focus on the fact that the common enemy is the virus. And now it's a natural disaster,” Whitmer told CBS News, describing her conversation with Trump.

Whitmer added, “Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable.”

During the roundtable discussion, Trump said he expected the CDC to put out guidance on reopening places of worship as soon as Thursday. Trump, whose conservative political base includes evangelical Christian voters, spoke on the need to reopen churches, which like other parts of society have been affected by social distancing policies.

Trump won in Michigan in the 2016 election, the first Republican to do since 1988.