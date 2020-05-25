news

French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union

25 May 2020 - 18:55 By Reuters
Employees work on the Renault Zoe electric automobile assembly line in Flins, France, on May 6. European car sales were almost wiped out in April after governments across the continent moved to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Employees work on the Renault Zoe electric automobile assembly line in Flins, France, on May 6. European car sales were almost wiped out in April after governments across the continent moved to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

French car maker Renault could unveil job cuts and plants closures on Thursday, as the company looks to save 2 billion euros (roughly R38.86bn) in costs, a representative for far-left union CGT said on Monday.

Renault has called for a meeting with unions on Thursday regarding its cost-saving plans, said the representative.

"This is when the general management will formalise what it calls a 2 billion [euro] cost-cutting plan, in which further staff reductions and even site closures can be expected," said CGT spokesperson Fabien Gache in a video posted online.

A second union source confirmed that a meeting with unions is planned for Thursday evening.

Nissan's survival plan for Europe? SUVs and sharing with Renault

Nissan Motor Co is working on a plan to scale back its European business, focusing on sport utility and commercial vehicles as well as more effective ...
Motoring
6 days ago

A Renault spokesperson said French law requires advance notice to staff representatives, adding that he was not aware of the day and the timing of the meeting.

The French car maker, which last year posted its first loss in 10 years, is expected to detail a drastic three-year savings plan at the end of the week.

Renault, which has been in a car-making alliance with Japanese group Nissan for the past two decades, was rocked by the November 2018 arrest of the alliance's architect and long-time boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. Ghosn denies the charges.

The company has also suffered declining sales in key markets, even before the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for vehicles and threw production into disarray.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who is considering a 5 billion euro (R96.26bn) loan for Renault to help it through the coronavirus crisis, warned on Friday that the company could disappear if it didn't receive help soon.

Renault is 15% owned by the French state.

READ MORE:

VW loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

2020 New York auto show cancelled

Organisers said on Friday they were cancelling the 2020 New York auto show that had previously been pushed back until August, citing the ongoing ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

JLR seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll: Sky News

Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1bn pounds (roughly ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  2. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features
  3. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  4. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  5. WATCH | How armoured car glass stops bullets news

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X