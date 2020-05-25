French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union

French car maker Renault could unveil job cuts and plants closures on Thursday, as the company looks to save 2 billion euros (roughly R38.86bn) in costs, a representative for far-left union CGT said on Monday.

Renault has called for a meeting with unions on Thursday regarding its cost-saving plans, said the representative.

"This is when the general management will formalise what it calls a 2 billion [euro] cost-cutting plan, in which further staff reductions and even site closures can be expected," said CGT spokesperson Fabien Gache in a video posted online.

A second union source confirmed that a meeting with unions is planned for Thursday evening.