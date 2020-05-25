How Land Rover helps you steer better with ClearSight technology

Cameras are pretty much everywhere in 2020. Laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, drones, buildings, e-toll gantries. Wherever you go or whatever you do these days, you can be sure there's a lens focusing on your life, whether you like it or not.

While the world's conspiracy theorists may curse this optical revolution, the advancement of camera technology certainly does have its perks, particularly when it comes to cars.

Land Rover's innovative ClearSight Ground View system is currently available on its Discovery Sport, Evoque and “soon-to-be-launched"Defender.

So how does it work?

Cameras mounted in the front grille and on the door mirrors project a live feed onto the central touchscreen to show what is ahead of and underneath the front of the vehicle with a virtual 180 degree view.

Kind of like “seeing through the bonnet”, this helps drivers to tackle difficult terrain with far greater confidence than they would have had before.

ClearSight Ground View is offered in conjunction with the optional 360 degree Surround Camera on Discovery Sport and Evoque models. The system uses four digital cameras around the vehicle to provide a bird’s-eye view of the exterior, almost as if a drone (there's that word again) was hovering just a few metres above your roof. This system also has the capacity to display multiple views of the exterior at the same time to help get in and out of tight parking spaces, and make negotiating tricky situations much easier.

Also available on these aforementioned Land Rover/Range Rover models is the ClearSight rear view mirror. Transforming into a HD video screen at the push of a button and linked to rear-facing camera mounted in the antenna roof pod, this system provides a 50 degree view of what's lurking behind you — ideal for when a driver's vision might be obstructed by passengers or large items stowed in the back. It's also quite useful in low light conditions.

So, yeah, Big Brother might be watching us, but this doesn't mean you can't in some way benefit from our camera-crazed society, especially if you pilot a Land Rover.