news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

25 May 2020 - 18:21 By Motoring Reporter
'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is again joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. This week they talk about “buying down” in light of the Covid-19 crisis and what vehicles you should consider from three main segments of the market - hatchbacks, sedans and SUVS. There's also a good dose of news plus a side helping of banter. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

PODCAST | Iconic cars that don't live up to the hype

Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu chat about meeting their heroes: cars that they long held in high regard and finally got a chance to ...
Motoring
1 week ago

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys tell you how to how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown
Motoring
1 month ago

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The golden age of SA motorsport ft. racing legend Deon Joubert

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with SA racing great, Deon Joubert.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Talking classic Porsche restoration with Wernher Hartzenberg

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  2. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features
  3. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  4. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  5. WATCH | How armoured car glass stops bullets news

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X