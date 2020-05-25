news

VW loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

25 May 2020 - 12:09 By Reuters
Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled on Monday that those who purchased the VW vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.
Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled on Monday that those who purchased the VW vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.

Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled on Monday that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.

The ruling, which will allow owners to return their vehicles for partial reimbursement of the purchase price, serves as a template for about 60,000 lawsuits that are still pending with lower German courts.

The scandal over engine control devices that mask excessive nitrogen oxides emissions has so far cost Volkswagen more than 30-billion euros (roughly R574,128,942,000) in damages and regulatory fines, mainly imposed in the US.

In the US, authorities had banned the affected cars from roads after the "defeat devices" were discovered in diesel engines, triggering claims for compensation.

European authorities, however, stopped short of taking VW cars off the road, leading Volkswagen to argue that claims for recompense from customers in its home region were without merit.

European authorities instead forced Volkswagen to update its engine control software to ensure that anti-pollution filters are activated, and fined Volkswagen for fraud and administrative lapses.

2020 New York auto show cancelled

Organisers said on Friday they were cancelling the 2020 New York auto show that had previously been pushed back until August, citing the ongoing ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

JLR seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll: Sky News

Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1bn pounds (roughly ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Nissan considering 20,000 job cuts in Europe, developing nations: Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co is considering cutting 20,000 jobs from its global workforce, focusing on Europe and developing countries, Kyodo news reported on ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  2. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features
  3. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  4. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  5. WATCH | How armoured car glass stops bullets news

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X