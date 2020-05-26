2020 Festival of Motoring postponed due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Messe Frankfurt South Africa has made the decision to postpone the Festival of Motoring to August 2021. The Festival of Motoring presented by WesBank is the largest automotive show on the African continent and the only national industry supported event endorsed by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

“In light of the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and its impact on the industry and the economy at large, we thought it in the best interest of all stakeholders that we postpone the event to 2021” says Joshua Low, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

“We pride ourselves in putting together world class events and this decision has not been taken lightly. It is important that we support the industry and offer a platform that meets its needs. We have been engaging with the industry over the past two months and the view is that they would like to support the event and would aim to do so in 2021,” adds Low.

Messe Frankfurt is in the process of finalising dates for next year’s show and will make the announcement once these are confirmed. The show provides an ideal platform to showcase what the motoring industry has to offer and has become a favourite, not only among car enthusiasts, but also for event goers, families and a much broader audience in recent years.

“We have exciting new initiatives planned for the 2021 event. These include the introduction of the SA biking fraternity, enhanced activations and displays for electric vehicles, trendy lifestyle content, a charity ride and other motor-tainment elements to ensure we broaden the appeal of the event and make it a fun-filled day for all visitors” Low concludes.