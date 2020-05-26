news

Volkswagen SA launches WeConnect Go App

26 May 2020 - 14:01 By Motoring Reporter
Volkswagen’s WeConnect Go App is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Volkswagen’s WeConnect Go App is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Tuesday announced that its WeConnect Go App is now available in SA.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, VW owners can download the smartphone App and access from their vehicles all sorts of important information such as fuel level, mileage and battery voltage. WeConnect Go also streamlines the servicing of your car by letting you send appointment requests to your preferred Volkswagen dealer.

The Get Help function is useful in emergency situations (24-hour roadside assistance) while the Trip Monitor acts as a digital logbook – the data of which is easily exported as a PDF and can be used for SARS vehicle claims.

Driving Challenges awards you points for safe and efficient driving styles – a fun way to help you get the most from your tank.

Data Plugs will be offered as standard on Volkswagen models from the Polo Comfortline and above from July 2020. They can also be fitted to older models.
Data Plugs will be offered as standard on Volkswagen models from the Polo Comfortline and above from July 2020. They can also be fitted to older models.
Image: Supplied

It's important to note, however, that in order for the WeConnect Go App to function you'll need to pair it to a Data Plug.

The Data Plug, which is mated to your vehicle’s On-Board Diagnostics system, reads data relating to the vehicle and streams it to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

According to Volkswagen SA, the plugs will be offered as standard on all Volkswagen models from the Polo Comfortline and above from July 2020.

Data Plugs can be retrofitted to older Volkswagen models dating back as far as 2008, but excluding the previous generation Polo Vivo.

You can purchase one from any Volkswagen dealer for R950 including VAT. 

2020 Festival of Motoring postponed due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Messe Frankfurt South Africa has made the decision to postpone the Festival of Motoring to August 2021
Motoring
6 hours ago

All new Volvo cars to have a limited top speed of 180km/h

Volvo on Wednesday announced that all its new cars will now come with an electronically limited top speed
Motoring
6 days ago

Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises

Volkswagen on Wednesday withdrew an advert posted on its official Instagram page for its Golf cars that it admitted was racist and insulting, saying ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  3. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news
  4. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  5. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X