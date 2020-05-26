Volkswagen SA launches WeConnect Go App

Volkswagen on Tuesday announced that its WeConnect Go App is now available in SA.

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, VW owners can download the smartphone App and access from their vehicles all sorts of important information such as fuel level, mileage and battery voltage. WeConnect Go also streamlines the servicing of your car by letting you send appointment requests to your preferred Volkswagen dealer.

The Get Help function is useful in emergency situations (24-hour roadside assistance) while the Trip Monitor acts as a digital logbook – the data of which is easily exported as a PDF and can be used for SARS vehicle claims.

Driving Challenges awards you points for safe and efficient driving styles – a fun way to help you get the most from your tank.