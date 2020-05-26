Volkswagen SA launches WeConnect Go App
Volkswagen on Tuesday announced that its WeConnect Go App is now available in SA.
Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, VW owners can download the smartphone App and access from their vehicles all sorts of important information such as fuel level, mileage and battery voltage. WeConnect Go also streamlines the servicing of your car by letting you send appointment requests to your preferred Volkswagen dealer.
The Get Help function is useful in emergency situations (24-hour roadside assistance) while the Trip Monitor acts as a digital logbook – the data of which is easily exported as a PDF and can be used for SARS vehicle claims.
Driving Challenges awards you points for safe and efficient driving styles – a fun way to help you get the most from your tank.
It's important to note, however, that in order for the WeConnect Go App to function you'll need to pair it to a Data Plug.
The Data Plug, which is mated to your vehicle’s On-Board Diagnostics system, reads data relating to the vehicle and streams it to your smartphone via Bluetooth.
According to Volkswagen SA, the plugs will be offered as standard on all Volkswagen models from the Polo Comfortline and above from July 2020.
Data Plugs can be retrofitted to older Volkswagen models dating back as far as 2008, but excluding the previous generation Polo Vivo.
You can purchase one from any Volkswagen dealer for R950 including VAT.