Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp ruled out a merger on Wednesday and instead said they would cooperate more closely on vehicle development to slash costs and salvage their troubled alliance.

The three car makers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership following the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ousting of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn's push for Nissan to merge with Renault soured relations between the French and Japanese car makers and the new plan is designed to serve as a peace treaty to resolve the long-standing tensions, senior sources have told Reuters.

"There is no plan for a merger of our companies," Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told a news conference to unveil the new alliance strategy. "Our model today is a very distinctive model ... we don't need a merger to be efficient."

Renault shares surged by almost 20% following the announcements.

The companies are now aiming to make savings by sharing out their production more systematically in a so-called leader-follower system, with one company leading for a particular type of vehicle and geography and the others following.

Renault and Nissan, which both posted losses last year, are hoping that reinvigorating their alliance will help keep a lid on costs, but also allow them to move ahead of rivals in areas such as electric vehicles.

Focused on competitiveness and profitability, the new strategy marks a departure from the alliance's previous blueprint for growth and volume during the Ghosn era which led to excessive manufacturing capacity and ballooning fixed costs.

Working together has posed challenges to Renault, Nissan and junior partner Mitsubishi, which joined the alliance in 2016, due to differences in corporate cultures and simmering tensions over the Alliance's capital structure.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan while Nissan has 15% of the French carmaker, but no voting rights. Nissan executives have strongly resisted Ghosn's drive for a full-blown merger.