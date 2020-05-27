news

SA hit by a diesel shortage

The opening of the economy has resulted in a more rapid recovery than expected, leading to dramatic increase in demand for diesel

27 May 2020 - 08:03 By Timeslive
More than half of SA's refining capacity was shut amid the lockdown, due to curbed demand.
More than half of SA's refining capacity was shut amid the lockdown, due to curbed demand.
Image: Supplied

The SA Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) has stated that there is currently inadequate stock of diesel in the country.

“Since the easing of lockdown restrictions and the transition from alert level 5 to alert level 4, the opening of the economy has resulted in a more rapid recovery than expected. There has been a dramatic increase in demand for diesel,” reads a Sapia statement.

“Stock rationing is being implemented to manage demand and to preserve stock. Unplanned shutdowns were a contributing factor which led to this and the shortage. It is likely to continue until the end of May.”

More than half of SA's refining capacity was shut amid the lockdown, which started on March 27, that restricted activity to essential services and curbed demand. Those rules were eased and some industries were allowed to start operations this month.

Stockpiles of diesel are running low, the department of mineral resources & energy and energy said, according to Bloomberg.

Both refineries in Durban are currently starting up and on-spec production is expected by month-end. Diesel supply will then normalise, says Sapia.

MORE

Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA

May oil prices rebounded off their late-April crash while the rand steadied around its new level, leaving a mixed picture for South African fuel ...
Motoring
1 week ago

This is how much time and money motorists have saved during lockdown

Due to movement restrictions, most SA vehicles have had little use during lockdown and this has resulted in time and money savings for their owners
Motoring
5 days ago

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but car makers are betting the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news
  3. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  4. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  5. REVIEW | The 2020 BMW M340i will rekindle your love of fast sedans Reviews

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X