Everything you need to know about the improved BMW 5 Series

BMW has given its Five Series luxury sedan a midlife update, perking it up with fresher looks and upgraded technology.

The firm’s “business athlete” is imbued with more presence and modernity with its updated exterior design, while the interior has an enhanced premium feel. Innovations in driver assistance and connectivity make the Five Series a “digital flagship”, says BMW.

The external facelift to the world’s most successful business sedan sees the front adopting a wider and taller BMW kidney grille, although the Bavarian company has resisted giving it a “mega grille” as on the 7 Series and X7.

Also new are LED headlights with slimmer contours, Adaptive LED Headlights with matrix technology added to the options list, and Laserlight now available as an option for all models. At the rear are new three-dimensional sculpted tail lights and trapezoidal tailpipes.

The Five Series is offered in two flavours: a base model and M Sport package with more muscular design features.