news

Japanese car makers' April sales more than halved

28 May 2020 - 13:44 By Reuters
Signage outside a Toyota dealership in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 10 2020.
Signage outside a Toyota dealership in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 10 2020.
Image: oru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Global car sales for Japanese car makers fell by more than half in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced governments to impose lockdowns that left streets empty and showrooms deserted.

Japan's top eight car makers together posted a decline of 54.4% in April sales, according to a Reuters calculation.

Toyota Motor's worldwide sales including units Daihatsu and Hino fell 45% to 472,703 vehicles - the fourth straight month of declines. Toyota's performance was dragged down by a 51% slump in sales outside Japan.

Japan's largest car maker this month said it expected profit this year to drop by 80% to its lowest in nine years, underscoring the challenge that even the most profitable car makers are having to contend with during the pandemic.

Car sales have slumped all around the world, including the two biggest markets, China and the US.

While China reported an upturn in April car sales from a year earlier by virtue of pent up demand after weeks of lockdown, annual sales could still fall by 15-25%.

Car retail sales in the US are likely to have halved in April, according to analytics firm J.D. Power. However, sales in May are expected to improve as most car makers offer attractive incentives to boost demand as lockdowns ease.

Honda Motor's global April sales fell 43% and Nissan Motor sold nearly 42% fewer cars than the same month last year.

Nissan on Thursday posted its first annual loss in 11 years and unveiled a plan to become a smaller, more cost-efficient car maker.

MORE

Spain says Nissan has decided to close its Barcelona plant

Japan's Nissan Motor Co has decided to close its factory in Barcelona, resulting in the loss of about 3,000 jobs as part of a worldwide restructuring ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

VWSA resumes production and export of vehicles

After a gradual ramp-up of its local production, the Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) plant in Uitenhage has resumed its manufacturing operations
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp ruled out a merger on Wednesday and instead said they would cooperate more closely on vehicle ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  2. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  3. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  4. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news
  5. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news

Latest Videos

'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
X