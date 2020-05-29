Datsun is here to stay for now

Datsun looks like it’s here to stay for now, after earlier reports that Nissan might put the brakes on its budget brand.

In announcing a new four-year global restructuring plan on Thursday, the Japanese carmaker said that Datsun would be discontinued in Russia, where its sales have struggled, but didn’t confirm long-running rumours that it would phase out the brand altogether.

Notably, Nissan didn’t say that the budget brand will be discontinued in India, which is where the Datsun Go and Go+ sold in SA are sourced from. Nissan SA spokesperson Veralda Schmidt told TimesLIVE that Datsuns will continue to be sold locally and that the Nissan network will provide after sales services and warranty support to owners.

Datsun was revived in 2013 as the carmaker’s more affordable offering for emerging markets after the nameplate was phased out in the mid 1980s and rebranded Nissan.

Datsun is a small player in Nissan’s overall portfolio, accounting for about 1% of global sales, but it has achieved good sales in SA’s cash-conscious car market. It is one of the country’s top-selling budget brands and last year the Go and larger Go+ were snapped up by 7,701 owners.

Despite performing dismally in crash tests, the car’s keen pricing made it a popular seller among cash-strapped local motorists, many of whom were moving up from the public-transport ranks for the first time and, since the launch, the range has grown to include the Go+ panel van and the seven-seater Go+ hatchback.