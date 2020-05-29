Would-be drivers & driving school staff champ at bit for centres to reopen

As the country prepares to move to level 3 of the phased lockdown, aspirant drivers expressed mixed reactions at being able to take driving tests during the global pandemic.

The green light was given by minister of transport Fikile Mbalula on May 22 during his visit to the Centurion Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DTLC) where he announced that DLTCs, registering authorities and vehicle testing stations will resume their services from June 1 2020 subject to hygiene, disinfection control and social distancing measures.

“No person will be allowed to enter a driving licence testing centre, registering authority, vehicle testing station or driving school without a face mask, or a homemade mask that covers the nose and mouth” said Mbalula.

Mzi Meyi, instructor of MDs driving school in Cape Town, says his company has been affected by the pandemic and he was relieved when driving schools were permitted to operate under level 4 of the lockdown, subject to social distancing and sanitising measures.

“We've been affected badly because we couldn't claim from the UIF. The company is registered but not for UIF. But we have been operating since the start of level 4, we have protective gear such as masks, sanitiser and gloves to keep our clients safe,” he said.

With some eager clients who have been waiting to get their licences, Meyi says he is happy with the reopening of testing centres and feels that the safety measures in place are sufficient.

“Social distancing is not going to be a problem as we take one client at a time, we're making appointments with our clients and are also not under pressure, as the traffic department gave extensions on the dates.”

“I am excited and a bit nervous. I have been taking lessons before lockdown but had to stop. But since Mzi started operating again, we went back at it. I am confident that I am ready to be a legal driver,” a client said.