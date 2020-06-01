New car sales slowly resume in SA

New vehicles started to trickle out of showrooms in May after the motor industry was allowed to start building and selling cars under relaxed lockdown conditions.

With about half a month of selling time after dealers were allowed to open their doors under strict trading risk-adjusted measures, there were 27,496 cars, bakkies and trucks sold last month.

This was 68% lower than May 2019, but a noteworthy improvement from the April 2020 performance. New-vehicle sales in SA ground almost to a halt in April due to the Covid-19 hard lockdown, which forced the stoppage of all motor manufacturing and sales.

Vehicle export sales, at 10,819 units, also registered a big fall of 19,333 units (64.1%) compared to May last year - but an improvement on April 2020, considering that some of the vehicle manufacturers only commence full production this month.

In last month’s vehicle sales, 11,289 units (87.3%) represented dealer sales, 7.9% to government, 2.9% to industry corporate fleets, and 1.9% to the vehicle rental industry.