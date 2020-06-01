news

Warren Buffett-backed BYD to supply EV batteries to Ford

01 June 2020 - 11:58 By Reuters
The Chinese vehicle and rechargeable battery producer BYD is backed by US investor Warren Buffett.
The Chinese vehicle and rechargeable battery producer BYD is backed by US investor Warren Buffett.
Image: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd will supply EV batteries to US car maker Ford Motor Co, a document on the website of the ministry of industry and information technology showed on Monday.

Ford's China venture with Changan Automobile is seeking government approval to build a plug-in hybrid model equipped with BYD's batteries, according to the document.

This marks BYD's first-known battery supply deal with a major global car maker.

Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by US investor Warren Buffett, said it would supply EV components including batteries and power management devices.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based car maker said last year it planned to launch more than 30 new or significantly redesigned models in China by the end of 2021, of which more than a third will be electric vehicles.

Ford and BYD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hyundai Motor's May sales fall sharply Y/Y on Covid-19 impact

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday its provisional May sales fell 39% year-on-year to 217,510 vehicles globally, as the coronavirus ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Public transport can now operate at any time, says Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister lifts curfew in eased level 3 travel conditions, but minibus taxis remain at 70% loading capacity and buses at 50%
Motoring
1 day ago

Japan backs nearly a third of $6.6bn loans to Nissan: sources

The Japanese government has guaranteed almost a third of the 7l3 billion yen ($6.65bn or roughly R115,985,310,000) in loans Nissan Motor Co has ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X