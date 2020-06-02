news

PODCAST | Exploring SA's motoring communities: where do you belong?

02 June 2020 - 08:45 By Motoring reporter

Image: Cargumentative

​In this episode of Cargumentive, Thomas Falkiner is reunited in the real-world studio with Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys chat about what they've been driving as well as what's been happening on the news front. Producer Paige Muller also makes an appearance behind the mic to ask the gents about the different types of car people you get in the world.

