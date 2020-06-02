news

Volkswagen reportedly installing Porsche CEO as brand chief

02 June 2020 - 17:11 By Reuters
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume is set to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle at Volkswagen, German media said on Tuesday.
Image: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volkswagen chief executive officer (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, German auto industry magazine Auto Motor und Sport said on Tuesday, citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID.3 electric car and the Golf 8, said the publication.

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become head of Porsche, it added.

Herbert Diess is currently head of the multi-brand Volkswagen Group, as well as head of the VW brand.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

