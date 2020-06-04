news

Germany forces all petrol stations to provide electric car charging

04 June 2020 - 15:52 By Reuters
Germany said on Thursday that all petrol stations will be obliged to offer charging facilities for electric cars.
Germany says it will oblige all petrol stations to offer electric car charging as part of a sweeping 130bn (roughly R2.47 trillion) economic recovery plan, boosting electric vehicle demand which has been hampered by consumer concerns over refuelling.

Germany unveiled the incentives as part of a broader stimulus plan that included staggered taxes to penalise ownership of large polluting combustion-engined SUVs.

Customers have been concerned about the limited operating range of electric cars, a factor that has hampered demand. Converting Germany's 14,118 petrol stations would provide a significant boost to electric vehicle demand.

In Germany, electric cars made up only 1.8% of new passenger car registrations last year, with diesel and petrol cars accounting for 32% and 59.2% respectively.

Of the 168,148 new registrations in May, only 5,578 or 3.3% were electric cars, according to German vehicle agency KBA. A further 51.1% were petrol powered, 31.6% were diesel cars and 17.6% were hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars.

As of March 2020, Germany had only 27,730 electric car charging stations according to BDEW, Germany's association for the energy and water industry.

To make electric cars a mass market phenomenon, at least 70,000 charging stations and 7,000 fast charging stations are required, according to the BDEW. 

