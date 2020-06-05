Project Cars 3 aims to please serious sim racers and newcomers alike

"Project Cars 3" is on track for a mid-2020 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, as a first trailer relays.

About 200 cars and 140 tracks will be included, and players can expect to upgrade vehicles on the inside and customise them on the outside.

The "Project Cars" franchise is known for its voracious appetite for the realistic simulation of vehicles, race tracks and conditions.

As a result, this third franchise entry incorporates a day and night cycle and an overhauled career mode.

Yet "Project Cars 3" appears equally aware of another segment of would-be racers, with its newfound emphasis on custom liveries, car collection and street racing.