Project Cars 3 aims to please serious sim racers and newcomers alike
"Project Cars 3" is on track for a mid-2020 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, as a first trailer relays.
About 200 cars and 140 tracks will be included, and players can expect to upgrade vehicles on the inside and customise them on the outside.
The "Project Cars" franchise is known for its voracious appetite for the realistic simulation of vehicles, race tracks and conditions.
As a result, this third franchise entry incorporates a day and night cycle and an overhauled career mode.
Yet "Project Cars 3" appears equally aware of another segment of would-be racers, with its newfound emphasis on custom liveries, car collection and street racing.
It's perhaps no coincidence that "Project Cars" company Slightly Mad Studio, now part of the Codemasters empire, is also working on an official tie-in for the Fast and Furious movies: Fast & Furious Crossroads is due in August 2020.
In December 2018, studio CEO Ian Bell had told racing game fans on the GTPlanet website that a third game would be "more 'focused' ... more 'fun' ... more of a spiritual successor to [previous studio game 'Need for Speed: Shift'] but with all the sim goodness everyone appreciates."
By leaning into customisation and street racing, "Project Cars 3" puts itself in the same sort of wheelhouse as the "Forza Motorsport" and "Need for Speed" franchises.
A "Forza Motorsport" game is in development for the Xbox Series X, a new console from Microsoft which launches towards the end of 2020 (alongside the PlayStation 5).
"Need for Speed Heat," which appeared to be very much influenced by the Fast & Furious movies, released in 2019. EA has not yet announced a follow-up. Its annual catalogue preview event EA Play is scheduled for June 11 2020, though the date may be subject to change.