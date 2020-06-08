Cargumentative
PODCAST | Are French and Italian cars really unreliable?
08 June 2020 - 19:29
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in studio by Denis Droppa and Phuti Mpyane.
They discuss what's been happening in the motoring world, what they're driving and whether or not any of them could actually buy and own a French or Italian motor vehicle.
