UK considers giving drivers up to £6,000 in new car scrappage scheme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to £6,000 (about R127,824) to exchange their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement about the new car scrappage scheme, which is designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric car manufacturing following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, the newspaper said.