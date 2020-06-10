news

Volkswagen CEO apologises after row with supervisory board

10 June 2020 - 13:08 By Reuters
Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG.
Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG.
Image: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has apologised to the carmaker's supervisory board after accusing some of its members of leaking confidential information to the press.

The German company said on Tuesday that Diess had apologised to the 19-member board for making “inappropriate and wrong” statements at an internal event, without giving details.

A spokesperson for Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company of the Piech and Porsche families that controls Volkswagen, said Diess told an internal meeting that members of the supervisory board's executive committee had leaked information to the media, calling such actions “crimes”.

The CEO's comments on Thursday were seen as an attack on the company's directors, prompting the supervisory board to convene an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the matter, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The public announcement of his apology amounts to a severe admonishment of Diess, who saw his responsibilities reduced on Monday after infighting over the pace and scope of cost-cutting plans.

“The members of the supervisory board accepted the apology of Dr Diess, and will continue to support him in his work,” the board said in a brief statement.

The two sources told Reuters that Diess's accusations came after Germany's Manager Magazin reported he had sounded out labour chief Joerg Hofmann about extending his contract as CEO.

Hofmann, who is head of Germany's largest union IG Metall, sits on the Volkswagen supervisory board's executive committee. Volkswagen's worker representatives control nine seats on the board, and have the power to veto contract extensions.

A spokesperson for the supervisory board declined to comment on the details of the clash, apart from saying it was not related to a review into how the company came to publish a racist advert.

Spokespeople for Diess and Hofmann also declined to comment.

Volkswagen replaced Diess as the CEO of its main VW brand on Monday and installed COO Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the company's largest plants in Germany.

The carmaker employs 297,000 people in Germany, most of them at the VW brand. Its other brands include Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Diess remains group CEO, a position he has held since 2018.

The incident appears to follow a pattern at the carmaker where board members lose backing if their cost cutting and efficiency measures threaten too many local jobs, prompting the company's powerful labour leaders to flex their muscles.

Bernd Pischetsrieder, Volkswagen CEO from 2002-2006, and Wolfgang Bernhard, VW brand chief from 2005-2007 were forced out of their jobs after repeated clashes with VW's works council.

Men accused of helping Nissan boss flee Japan challenge US extradition case

Lawyers for the former Green Beret and son wanted by Japan for helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country on Monday argued US ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Taxi fare increases inevitable: Santaco

Minibus taxi fare increases were to be expected. This is according to spokesman for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Thabisho ...
Motoring
1 day ago

British luxury car maker Bentley to cut quarter of workforce

British luxury car maker Bentley Motors said on Friday it plans to shed up to 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, adding to the gloom in ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X