Ford recalls 2.15 million US vehicles for potentially faulty door latches

11 June 2020 - 09:33 By Reuters
The Mustang is one of the Ford vehicles affected by the recall.
Image: Supplied

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would recall 2.15 million US vehicles with potentially faulty door latches.

The second largest American car maker said the recall covers many 2011 through 2015 model-year vehicles. The recalled vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under recalls issued in 2015 and 2016.

Ford said a recalled vehicle with a faulty latch may unlatch while driving, but said it was not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the condition.

Ford previously recalled more than 5 million vehicles for varying door latch-related issues since 2015 and has booked hundreds of millions of dollars in costs.

The recall covers some Ford Fiesta, C-Max, Focus, Mustang, Fusion, Escape, Transit Connect, Lincoln MKZ and MKC vehicles.

The company said the latches have a part susceptible to cracking that in some circumstances can lead to doors failing to close. If motorists repeatedly attempt to close the door, it may temporarily close but could open during driving. 

