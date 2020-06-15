Volkswagen's best dealers recognised in virtual awards ceremony

The annual Grand Prix Awards, which were held on June 11, recognise the best performing southern African dealers in the Volkswagen brand.

This year's ceremony, themed “Made to Move You”, was different. For the first time the awards were hosted as a virtual event and streamed to all 109 Volkswagen dealers, in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Over 50,000 vehicle sales were channelled through the Volkswagen dealer network last year. Our dealers played an important role in helping the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand to achieve its highest market share since 1996. Even in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, we found an innovative way to recognise their achievements,” said Mike Glendinning, Volkswagen Group SA Sales and Marketing Director.

Eighty-seven awards were presented during the ceremony which rewarded the exceptional performance of the Volkswagen dealerships in SA, Namibia and Botswana.

The Dealer of the Year Award, the most coveted accolade, went to Michael Kaftel from Hatfield VW Rivonia. The prize is bestowed upon the dealership that delivers the best overall results across various disciplines of the business, on a consistent basis.

Two other prestigious awards were awarded to Mike McNaughton and Sally McNaughton from the Kelston Group who won the Dealer Micro Group of the Year award, and Brad Kaftel from the Hatfield Group who walked away with the Macro Dealer Group of the Year Award for the third year in a row.

“The Dealer Network is an integral aspect of Volkswagen South Africa's business and accounts for over 70% of our sales. The Volkswagen brand's exceptional performance in 2019 was fuelled by a strong dealer performance,” said Glendinning.