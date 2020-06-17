Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO role, say sources

Lobbying to promote Gupta, 49, has intensified, the sources said, since Nissan unveiled a four-year recovery plan on May 28 to slash costs and strengthen its global alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

Indian-born Gupta, an industry veteran, was instrumental in drawing up the plan. His allies now want him to implement it.

According to the people with knowledge of the matter, Gupta's supporters are proposing that he either share the CEO role with Uchida, or replace his boss, with Uchida becoming chairman. One of the sources, a Nissan executive, told Reuters: "We're clear enough in telling the board what our expectations are. But we don't want to push the issue too hard. We want this to happen in a natural way."

The uncertainty threatens to increase instability at Nissan that stretches back to late 2018, when long-time leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested and fired because of alleged financial misconduct, which he denies. Ghosn was Nissan's CEO through April 2017, when he stepped aside, remaining as chairman. Since Ghosn, Nissan has had three CEOs.

The discussion about Gupta's role is also a distraction as Nissan wrestles with an array of problems, from its own financial woes to the industry-wide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that is hurting sales.

The sources said Gupta's allies have become emboldened in recent weeks because of growing doubts among rank-and-file employees about Uchida's ability to lead Nissan back from its first annual loss in 11 years.

Two of the sources cited Uchida's performance during a news conference on May 28 at which he presented the plan to cut Nissan's production capacity and model range, and put new emphasis on sharing costs and investment with Nissan partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.

Uchida emphasised that "the main focus of the plan is not restructuring". Its purpose, he said, is "to build a financial foundation that will lead to sustained future growth. For that future growth, we plan to continue to invest in [product and technology] development."