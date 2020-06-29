news

BMW works council backs electric-only platform

29 June 2020 - 08:20 By Reuters
The BMW iNext is the fourth model in the BMW i sub-brand and will be launched officially in 2021.
Image: Supplied

BMW should shift course and establish a technology platform just for electric cars, moving away from developing cars that can be fitted with either electric or combustion engines, the head of the influential works council said.

"Only with our own e-architecture can we fully exploit the advantages of an electric vehicle," Manfred Schoch told Der Spiegel magazine.

Schoch said a dedicated electric platform is needed if the German luxury carmaker is not to be overtaken by competitors from California - like electric car company Tesla - or from China.

Der Spiegel said Schoch's call comes after some BMW managers have pushed for a new electric strategy internally for some time.

Those managers hope  the company will now quickly shift to develop a pure e-platform, which would make cars lighter and give them a longer battery range and a bigger interior.

Asked about the report, a BMW spokesman said the company was currently "optimally positioned", but declined to comment on speculation about internal discussions.

