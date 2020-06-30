news

The Geneva motor show has been postponed until 2022

30 June 2020 - 08:08 By Reuters
Workers pack crates as they dismantle stalls at Palexpo, the venue for the cancelled Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Organisers have announced that the show has been postponed until 2022.
Image: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show said on Monday that they would not organise the event in 2021.

The organisers said a majority of exhibitors surveyed said they would probably not participate in a 2021 event and that they would prefer to have it held in 2022.

“The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said the committee and council of the Foundation Salon International de l'Automobile.

