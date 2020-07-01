New-car sales improve in June but are still way down on 2019

New-vehicle sales in SA in June were markedly up from the previous two months as the entire motor industry resumed full operation, but the market remained under severe pressure.

Under relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the 31,867 new cars, bakkies and trucks sold last month were substantially higher than the 12,932 units sold in May, but still 30.7% down from the 45,953 vehicles sold in June last year.

With the tourism sector still under lockdown restrictions, there was virtually no contribution by the car rental industry to support the market as is normally the case at this time of the year.

Compared to June 2019, passenger car sales dropped 33.4% to 9,667 units, light commercial vehicles declined 29.7% to 10,189 units, and medium trucks dropped 26.6% to 611 units. Heavy trucks and buses bucked the trend by gaining 6.5% to 1,803 units compared to the same month last year.

Year-to-date, new passenger car sales are down 34.8%, light commercials have dropped 42.6%, medium trucks by 32.1% and heavy trucks by 28.3%.

Export sales, at 18,796 units, registered a fall of 11,871 units (38.7%) last month and are down a huge 40.3% year-to-date, a performance linked to the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the health of the global economy.

With export destinations starting to ease their lockdown restrictions, vehicle export numbers are anticipated to start gaining momentum again.