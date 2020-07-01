PODCAST | Taking a drive with SA's classic car enthusiasts

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by guests Reuben van Niekerk (Leisure Wheels) and Stuart Grant (The Float Chamber) to talk about classic cars and the joys of driving them during lockdown level 3.

They also bring you the usual dose of industry news, and chat about what they've been driving.

Sit down, plug in and gear up.