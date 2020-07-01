news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Taking a drive with SA's classic car enthusiasts

01 July 2020 - 10:29 By Motoring Reporter
Cargumentative guest, Reuben van Niekerk, in his classic Volkswagen wagon.
Cargumentative guest, Reuben van Niekerk, in his classic Volkswagen wagon.
Image: Stuart Grant

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by guests Reuben van Niekerk (Leisure Wheels) and Stuart Grant (The Float Chamber) to talk about classic cars and the joys of driving them during lockdown level 3.

They also bring you the usual dose of industry news, and chat about what they've been driving.

Sit down, plug in and gear up.

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

