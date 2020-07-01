news

Volvo recalls more than two million cars over seat belt fatigue

01 July 2020 - 13:32 By afp.com
The Volvo V60 is one of the cars affected by the recall.
The Volvo V60 is one of the cars affected by the recall.
Image: Supplied

Chinese-owned Swedish car maker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it was recalling nearly 2.2 million cars globally due to an issue related to the effectiveness of the seat belts.

The issue with the cars relates to a steel cable connected to the front seat belts, which under certain conditions “over time suffer from fatigue”, eventually damaging the cable, “resulting in reduced seat belt restraint function”.

Volvo Cars, which introduced the three-point seat belt in 1959, said it had not received any reports of injuries related to the issue.

The recall affects 2,183,701 cars globally, and the cars will be fitted with a new component in place of the faulty wire.

Among the affected cars were previous models of Volvo S60, V60, XC60, V70, XC70, and S80, produced between 2006 and 2019.

After Volvo Cars was bought by Geely from Ford in 2010, the iconic safety-focused Swedish brand has focused on improving its image and accounts.

In 2017, the car maker announced that it would launch only electric or hybrid models from 2019 onwards, preparing for “an era beyond the internal combustion engine”.

MORE

Waze updates with moody emoticons

As part of a major refresh, the popular navigation application Waze is enabling its users to share their moods of the day with 30 icons to express ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video

Seven months after the investigation was at an 'advanced stage', the Tshwane Metro Police Department is no closer to an outcome.
Motoring
21 hours ago

The Geneva motor show has been postponed until 2022

The organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show said on Monday that they would not organise the event in 2021.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  2. This is how Nelson Mandela acquired his first BMW Features
  3. Hot hatch wars: Toyota reportedly plans a Corolla GR to take on Golf GTI New Models
  4. Bad news for motorists with fuel prices set to rocket in July news
  5. WATCH | Hoverbike crashes during testing news

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X