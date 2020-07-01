news

Waze updates with moody emoticons

01 July 2020 - 10:29 By AFP Relaxnews
Waze has introduced new mood icons that can be shared on its network.
Image: Courtesy of Google

As part of a major refresh, the popular navigation application Waze is enabling its users to share their moods of the day with 30 icons to express all kinds of emotions.

With its latest update, Waze has presented an all-new graphic identity, which notably includes a reworked logo and a new typeface.

However, the new feature that is attracting the most attention is a wide range of “moods of the day” that can be shared via the application.

Users are now able to choose from a total of 30 emojis, all of which are based on the app's well-known logo, to express how they are feeling, and by inference their opinion of current conditions on roads and other transport infrastructure.

And this is only the beginning. In future, the makers of the app aim to have it represent every possible type of person at every moment of their journey.

Waze claims to have 130 million users around the globe.

It is free to download from Google Play (Android)  and Apple's App Store (iOS).

