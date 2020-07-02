news

BMW Motorrad unveils a new Active Cruise Control system

02 July 2020 - 12:32 By AFP Relaxnews
BMW Motorrad has presented a new Active Cruise Control system.
Image: Supplied

As part of its ongoing drive to offer innovative comfort and safety features to its customers, German manufacturer BMW Motorrad has unveiled Active Cruise Control (ACC), which combines distance control and speed control.

The new system, which will likely be the first of its kind to reach the motorcycle market, aims to provide an unprecedented riding experience that will be more comfortable than ever.

Developed in co-operation with Bosch, ACC is designed to regulate the speed set by the driver and at the same time automatically maintain a safe tailing distance to a vehicle in front of the bike. Both the speed and distance to the vehicle in front can be easily adjusted with the touch of button, and the two settings are displayed on the TFT screen dashboard.

This new assistance system also features two selectable control characteristics (comfortable or dynamic), which affect the bike's acceleration and deceleration behaviour when ACC is activated.

When cornering, speed is automatically reduced by the ACC to ensure a comfortable lean angle, and the most stable possible ride. Note that the adaptive cruise control system only takes into account moving vehicles. In the event of an accident or traffic lights, the driver will still have to brake the bike.

At any time, BMW Motorrad's “Active Cruise Control” can be turned off and replaced by a more traditional Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC), which does not take into account tailing distances.

The German manufacturer is the first to announce that it will shortly be shipping the new system; other motorcycle makers are also expected to adopt it for their models in partnership with Bosch.

