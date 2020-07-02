news

Tesla becomes world's most valuable car maker in latest stock rally

02 July 2020 - 09:06 By Reuters
Photo taken in September 2017 shows a sales outlet of Tesla Inc. in Sunnyvale, California. The US car maker became the world's most valuable car maker, overtaking Toyota Motor Corp. in market capitalisation on July 1, 2020.
Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images

Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued car maker as its shares surged to record highs and the electric carmaker's market capitalisation overtook that of former front-runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Tesla shares gained 5% in early morning trade to a record of $1,133 (roughly R19,245), boosting the company's market cap to $209.47bn (about R3.56trn) — roughly $6bn (around R101.9bn) more than Toyota is currently valued by investors.

Tesla is now worth more than triple the combined value of US car makers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

The shares' meteoric rise, up more than 163% since the start of 2020, highlight growing confidence among investors about the future of electric vehicles and Tesla's shift from a niche carmaker into a global leader in cleaner cars.

After several years of losses, Tesla has delivered three straight profitable quarters since the third quarter of 2019 and surprised investors with solid first-quarter deliveries despite the virus outbreak.

Toyota, one of the world's most profitable car makers, sold 10.46 million vehicles during its 2019 financial year, ending on March 31, 2020. It reported net revenues of 30,226bn yen during that time.

Tesla, in comparison, ended 2019 with $24.6bn (roughly R417.9bn) in revenues, having delivered 367,200 vehicles last year. CEO Elon Musk in the past said Tesla would deliver at least 500,000 vehicles in 2020, a forecast the company has not changed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla is expected to report second-quarter delivery numbers this week.

