Don’t want to buy a car? Subscribe and drive

As more people choose flexible monthly payments over buying or leasing a car, Jaguar Land Rover has launched a premium car subscription service.

The service, called Pivotal, allows UK customers to swap between models from Jaguar and Land Rover’s ranges when it suits them.

The vehicle subscription programme aims to attract affluent millennials who don’t want to buy or lease a car.

The six-month subscription starts at £750 (about R15,800) a month for a Land Rover Discovery Sport or Range Rover Evoque. The top-of-the-line Range Rover will cost £1,600 (about R33,800) a month. The payment will cover tax, maintenance and insurance, and customers can cancel their subscriptions after three months, Pivotal said.

Other companies have announced similar programmes.

Volvo will launch its Care by Volvo subscription service in September, and London-based startup Drover has partnered with BMW to offer an alternative to car ownership. In the US, Audi offers subscriptions for its cars, starting at $1,495 (R25,300) a month.

Mercedes-Benz introduced a US subscription service in 2018, but pulled the plug on the two-year-old pilot, Automotive News reported last month.

With new car sales plunging amid the coronavirus pandemic and people reluctant to return to public transportation, carmakers are looking for ways to spur demand.

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, said it expects subscription services to account for almost 10% of all car sales in the US and Europe by 2025.