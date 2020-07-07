Fiat 500 features in a new virtual museum

Fiat has presented a new virtual museum, the “Virtual Casa 500", devoted to its iconic compact car. Internet users from all over the world will be able to discover the history of the Fiat 500 with a selection of videos and archive pictures, while visiting a space that is destined to open for real in Turin, Italy, as early as next year.

The virtual 3D exhibition, staged in a real venue on the fourth floor of the Pinacoteca Giovanni e Marella Agnelli in Turin, will allow visitors to navigate between different historical periods showing how the Fiat 500 has evolved over the years. For its part, the physical exhibition will open in the spring of 2021.

An exploration of the new virtual space offers an opportunity to interact with a variety of multimedia elements, which are distributed over a total of 11 thematic zones representing a series of historical periods. Via the numerous documents on show, which include archived interviews and advertisements, visitors can discover both the industrial and cultural heritage of the Fiat 500 and how it gradually became an international icon.