news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | The world's best and worst places to drive

07 July 2020 - 16:52 By Motoring Reporter
Traffic in Jaipur, India, is a mad agglomeration of cars, bicycles, tuk-tuks, motorbikes and dogs, as well as the odd horseman.
Traffic in Jaipur, India, is a mad agglomeration of cars, bicycles, tuk-tuks, motorbikes and dogs, as well as the odd horseman.
Image: Wendel Fernandes

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu.

This week the guys talk about the best and worst places they have ever driven, and they reveal what peeves them when out on our  roads. They also chat about the new Renault Megane R.S 300 Trophy and what's been happening in the world of Formula 1. 

Sit down, plug in and gear up.

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Taking a drive with SA's classic car enthusiasts

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by guests Reuben van Niekerk (Leisure Wheels) ...
Motoring
6 days ago

PODCAST | New Toyota Corolla sedan is good-looking but thirsty

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. They touch on all the latest ...
Motoring
1 week ago

PODCAST | Our top car picks for 2020 so far

This week on Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is joined in the studio by Brenwin Naidu and resident petrosexual Phuti Mpyane​.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Are French and Italian cars really unreliable?

​In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in studio by Denis Droppa and Phuti Mpyane.
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. How to take care of your car battery during winter news
  3. Ferrari SF90 Stradale is coming to SA - with a R10.5m price tag First Drives
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Reviews
  5. Lewis Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past Motorsport

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X