PODCAST | The world's best and worst places to drive

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu.

This week the guys talk about the best and worst places they have ever driven, and they reveal what peeves them when out on our roads. They also chat about the new Renault Megane R.S 300 Trophy and what's been happening in the world of Formula 1.

Sit down, plug in and gear up.