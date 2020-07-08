news

Audi launches new service plan specially tailored for older vehicles

08 July 2020 - 09:22 By Motoring Reporter
Audi has launched AudiSmart Service - an affordable service plan for older vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Audi has launched its new AudiSmart Service plan: an affordable service offering covering Audi vehicles six to 13 years old (or within a maximum mileage threshold of 270,000km) and which fall out of the standard Audi Freeway Plan or Freeway Plan Extension.

Retailing for R4,800, this plan includes cover for two years and/or 30,000km (whichever occurs first) and includes two minor oil change services at a significantly discounted price. The plan can also be topped up at any Audi dealership to cover a major service need. As part of a value added service to this package, the AudiSmart Service plan also includes comprehensive roadside assistance (Audi Assist) as an added benefit.

“The AudiSmart Service offering allows older Audi models to continue being serviced or return their servicing history at a franchised Audi dealership which prides itself in offering the best and most comprehensive care for an Audi, said Hassan Salie, head of aftersales and dealer development at Audi South Africa. “There are many, older Audi vehicles in the market which are not covered by the Audi Freeway Plan or Freeway Plan Extension. The AudiSmart Service plan gives those drivers an affordable Audi servicing option based on experienced labour and brand assurance,” he added.

AudiSmart Service plans are available at Audi dealerships around South Africa.

